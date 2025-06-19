A Causeway Coast and Glens councillor is calling for the Borough to mark the 80th aniversary of VJ Day.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

VJ Day, or Victory over Japan Day, is the day that Japan formally surrendered to the Allied forces, marking the end of World War II. It is celebrated on August 15, commemorating the end of the war in the Pacific and the conclusion of the global conflict.

Now TUV Councillor Jonathan McAuley has proposed a notice of motion that Causeway Coast and Glens Council marks the 80th anniversary of this date, in the same way as the 80th anniversary of VE Day was commemorated last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr McAuley’s motion, seconded by TUV colleague Councillor Allister Kyle, says: “Following the successful event run by council for the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe, I propose that council look at an event to remember and commemorate the end of the Second World War (VJ Day).

Cllr Johnathan McAuley has called for the anniversary to be marked. Credit CCGBC

"As significant, as VE day was in 1945, we need to remember the sacrifice by many of our service personnel who continued the war for freedom for a further three months.”

The motion will be discussed at a meeting of the Corporate Policy and Resources Committee on Tuesday, June 24.