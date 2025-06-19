Call for Causeway Coast and Glens Council to mark 80th anniversary of VJ Day
VJ Day, or Victory over Japan Day, is the day that Japan formally surrendered to the Allied forces, marking the end of World War II. It is celebrated on August 15, commemorating the end of the war in the Pacific and the conclusion of the global conflict.
Now TUV Councillor Jonathan McAuley has proposed a notice of motion that Causeway Coast and Glens Council marks the 80th anniversary of this date, in the same way as the 80th anniversary of VE Day was commemorated last month.
Cllr McAuley’s motion, seconded by TUV colleague Councillor Allister Kyle, says: “Following the successful event run by council for the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe, I propose that council look at an event to remember and commemorate the end of the Second World War (VJ Day).
"As significant, as VE day was in 1945, we need to remember the sacrifice by many of our service personnel who continued the war for freedom for a further three months.”
The motion will be discussed at a meeting of the Corporate Policy and Resources Committee on Tuesday, June 24.