Call for Causeway Coast & Glens Council to establish permanent Joey Dunlop exhibition

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Sep 2025, 11:52 BST
A Ballymoney alderman is calling on Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council to look into establishing a permanent exhibition of Joey Dunlop memorabilia.

Alderman John McAuley will propose a motion on the issue, seconded by Cllr Mervyn Storey, at a meeting of Council’s Leisure and Development Committee on Tuesday, September 16.

The notice of motion reads:

"The Joey Dunlop 25 Celebration was a special occasion that brought thousands of people to Ballymoney from across the world to celebrate and remember Joey Dunlop OBE MBE a legend in motorcycle racing and a citizen and Freeman of our Borough of whom we are rightly proud.

Alderman John McAuley will propose the motion at the next meeting of Causeway Coast and Glens Council's Leisure and Development Committee. Credit CCGBCplaceholder image
Alderman John McAuley will propose the motion at the next meeting of Causeway Coast and Glens Council's Leisure and Development Committee. Credit CCGBC

"We therefore propose that Council officers now explore options in conjunction with the Dunlop family to create a permanent exhibition of memorabilia, in a way that reflects our appreciation for the life, legacy and memory of Joey Dunlop OBE MBE.”

The committee’s decision will then go forward to full Council for ratification.

