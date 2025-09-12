Call for Causeway Coast & Glens Council to establish permanent Joey Dunlop exhibition
Alderman John McAuley will propose a motion on the issue, seconded by Cllr Mervyn Storey, at a meeting of Council’s Leisure and Development Committee on Tuesday, September 16.
The notice of motion reads:
"The Joey Dunlop 25 Celebration was a special occasion that brought thousands of people to Ballymoney from across the world to celebrate and remember Joey Dunlop OBE MBE a legend in motorcycle racing and a citizen and Freeman of our Borough of whom we are rightly proud.
"We therefore propose that Council officers now explore options in conjunction with the Dunlop family to create a permanent exhibition of memorabilia, in a way that reflects our appreciation for the life, legacy and memory of Joey Dunlop OBE MBE.”
The committee’s decision will then go forward to full Council for ratification.