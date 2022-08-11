Call for cost-of-living task force to help NI households

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NILGA welcomed the recent publication of the NEA survey on fuel poverty in Northern Ireland which puts into perspective the very real difficulties that households are facing.

While energy costs are just one element of household costs, the strain that individuals and families are under requires a joined-up response across all sectors.

Local government is committed to doing everything it can to support communities, irrespective of its limited statutory role and finances. Local councils are at the forefront of providing community support, through signposting to government and third sector support, supporting local food banks and social supermarkets as well as funding community centres and capacity building in community groups.

NILGA President and Mid Ulster Councillor Cllr Martin Kearney said a solution to the crisis must be found.

At the recent Partnership Panel meeting between local government and the Communities Minister, local government called for central government to invest in the advice sector to support individuals and families, as well as enhancing flexibility in community based grant funding to enable quick and effective solutions at a local level.

Responding to the survey findings, NILGA President Cllr Martin Kearney said: This is a wake up call for national and regional government to find a solution to ensure households in NI can rightly receive the emergency funding which is being allocated elsewhere. In tandem, it is vital that we move forward on those aspects of the Anti-Poverty Strategy which can be advanced in the current political situation.

"NILGA supports the call for a Task Force to be established with a clear focus on removing barriers to collaboration and to leave no stone unturned in our efforts to support those in need. This Task Force should be inclusive of all public services and include energy companies as well as the community and voluntary sector.”

NILGA is coordinating a regional local government response to the crisis by facilitating the sharing of best practice among the councils.