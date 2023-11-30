Businesses and community groups across east Antrim are being encouraged to register their defibrillators on www.thecircuit.uk in a bid to help people find the closest device to them in an emergency.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

East Antrim Alliance MLA Danny Donnelly appealed to groups across the region to sign up to the online service and register their defibrillator on the database as this would help medical professionals and members of the public locate the closest device to them in an emergency.

He explained: “Getting a defibrillator for your premises is brilliant, but it's also really important to register it on www.thecircuit.uk

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Community groups are being advised to log their defibrillators on thecircuit.uk. (Pic: Contributed).

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This means if someone calls 999 in an emergency, the operator can direct them to it and tell them how to access it.

"It also means you'll get reminders to replace the pads, or service the defib when needed.

“Registering is easy and only takes a few minutes.”