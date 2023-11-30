Call for east Antrim community groups to register defibrillators on national online network
and live on Freeview channel 276
East Antrim Alliance MLA Danny Donnelly appealed to groups across the region to sign up to the online service and register their defibrillator on the database as this would help medical professionals and members of the public locate the closest device to them in an emergency.
He explained: “Getting a defibrillator for your premises is brilliant, but it's also really important to register it on www.thecircuit.uk
Advertisement
Advertisement
“This means if someone calls 999 in an emergency, the operator can direct them to it and tell them how to access it.
"It also means you'll get reminders to replace the pads, or service the defib when needed.
“Registering is easy and only takes a few minutes.”
Mr Donnelly uploaded a step by step video guide on his social media channels to illustrate how to register defibrillators.