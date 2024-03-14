Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It is understood the centre has been closed owing to a number of plumbing issues, most recently caused by a burst pipe, which has resulted in secondary damage to the facility.

The MP has been pressing the Education Authority to prioritise getting the facility open again, so that young people can access the services they previously enjoyed regularly at the centre.

She said: “Having been contacted by many young people, I have been pressing for the urgent plumbing and maintenance works to be completed, so the facility can be re-opened in full again.

​The MP is pressing for the re-opening of the popular youth facility, on Hill Street.

“This closure has been running on for too long. Young people have been displaced long enough and, whilst I understand there are serious plumbing concerns, I believe there needs to be a concerted effort to have the issues resolved and the full fleet of youth provision up and running again.

“As we move into the brighter evenings, young people will want to socialise and enjoy each other's company in surroundings they enjoy and feel safe in.