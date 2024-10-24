Call into Coleraine's Action Cancer shop to 'bag' yourself a vintage Chanel handbag in fantastic raffle
For most of us, there’s not much chance of finding one of the iconic designer bags in our Christmas stockings, but the Action Cancer shop in Coleraine could change all that!
For the Railway Road charity shop is raffling a vintage Chanel bag which was gifted to them by one of their very generous donors.
The Action Cancer Coleraine shop posted on social media: “Christmas raffle time folks and look at THIS for a prize!!!
"Wow wow wow!!! Vintage Chanel handbag! Tickets £5 purchased in-store. Draw taking place Saturday 22nd December just in time for Christmas.”
With a new Chanel handbag coming in with a price tag in the thousands of pounds and the vintage ones still commanding four figures, this is a fantastic chance to support a local charity...and you might just “bag” a designer Christmas present for yourself!