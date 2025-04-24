Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An evening of hilarity is on the cards at Drumgor Bar in Craigavon this weekend as a charity Mr and Mrs event is taking place.

Hosted by Michelle Kemp, the event, which is on Saturday April 26 at 7.30pm, is in aid of the Pretty n Pink Breast Cancer Charity.

With couples already lined up the organisers are hoping local businesses or a generous benefactor can come forward to donate prizes for the event.

Michelle said they are keen for public support. She is asking anyone who has an unwanted gift or a business who can donate a prize for the raffle to contact her ahead of the event on Saturday night.

If you can help out please call 07938094276 or contact Michelle on her Facebook page.

"This is a really worthwhile charity and we are really hoping to raise lots of funds. So all prize donations for the raffle will be very welcome,” she said.