Call to return Carnlough defibrillator

The medical appliance has since been found, but a call has been made for anyone who uses it in the future to return it to its casing at the Harbour Road Spar shop for other members of the community to avail of in an emergency.

Posting on social media on July 23, a spokesperson for the convenience store said: “If you take the defibrillator, can you please return it, or let it be known to staff (when convenient) where it is.

“We know that when the defib is taken, stress is high and it’s vital to get it as soon as possible, but once the situation has passed, please think of the next family that my need it.

The defibrillator at Carnlough Spar.

“Our defib has been used/on stand by at events almost every other month since we installed it, so it is a vital resource for the community.