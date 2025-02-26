A Ballymoney councillor is calling on Causeway Coast and Glens Council to mark the 25th anniversary of the death of road racing legend Joey Dunlop.

Councillor Mervyn Storey is set to bring a Notice of Motion on the matter to the full Council meeting on March 4.

The Notice, seconded by Alderman John McAuley, reads: “2025 marks the 25th Anniversary of the sad passing of Joey Dunlop OBE MBE, a legend in motorcycle racing and a citizen and Freeman of our Borough of whom we are rightly proud.

"It is therefore fitting that we remember this anniversary in conjunction with his family in a way that reflects our appreciation for the life, legacy and memory of Joey Dunlop OBE MBE.”