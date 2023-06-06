Police officers are urging parents to be aware of where their children are after responding to a report of a “large gathering of youths” at Carrickfergus Harbour over the weekend.

Detailing the incident, which took place on June 4, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Carrickfergus and Larne Neighbourhood Policing Team responded to a report of a large gathering of youths at Carrickfergus Harbour.

"While this wonderful weather continues we want to appeal to parents to make sure you know where your young person is and to ensure that they're aware of the law and risks involved with drinking close to and jumping into water. We want everyone to enjoy the weather in safety.”

Northern Ireland Water is also calling on residents to be mindful of their safety around reservoirs and other bodies of water.

NI Water’s Senior Facilities Manager, Patricia McKee, explained: “NI Water places great importance on raising awareness of the vital role water plays in our lives, including our reservoirs.

“Although reservoirs can be beautiful spots to visit, they can also be extremely dangerous. The water may appear calm, but there are hidden dangers that could be fatal including strong currents, deep water, cold temperatures, machinery and isolated locations.

“Water may look calm on the surface, but it’s what lies beneath that could be deadly. Reservoirs can be treacherous, with fatal dangers that can catch even

the strongest swimmers off guard.

