Cameron Baxter. (Pic issued by PSNI).

Police have launched an appeal on social media in a bid to find missing person, Cameron Baxter.

Posting on December 23, a PSNI spokesperson said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of Cameron Baxter (24). He was last seen at 3am on December 23 near Oldpark Road, Belfast.

"He’s described as 5’10 tall, medium build with dark short, curly hair. He was last seen wearing shorts, t-shirt, leggings, grey trainers and cream headphones.

"If anyone has information about Cameron’s whereabouts, contact 101, quoting 896 – 23/12/24.”