There may have been both sunshine and showers at Camp Dalfest in Glenarm on Saturday for the start of the annual two-day festival of music, fun and family activities, but there was no shortage of smiling faces.

The chance of some rain didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of festival-goers as everyone enjoyed a real party atmosphere set in the grounds of the spectacular Glenarm Castle.

A star-stunned line-up made sure there was plenty of dancing and singing on the first day of the festival, which attracts in excess of 25,000 people each year.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor went down a storm with hits like Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love) and Murder On The Dancefloor, and fans of Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall and British pop-rockers The Vamps were also treated to top performances.

Among other acts performing on Saturday were the Florentinas and Eurovision and Voice UK star Brooke Scullion from Bellaghy.

Camp Dalfest was originally known as the Dalriada Festival of Music & Food.

