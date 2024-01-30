Campaign group urge supporters to voice their support for a public park at former High School site in Maghera

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A public information session will take place in Walsh’s Hotel this Thursday evening (February 1, 6pm – 8pm) organised by Mid Ulster District Council to display ‘initial concept designs’ for a proposed Wetland Park and Walled Garden enhancements in the town.

Take Action for Maghera Park Group say the former High School site on Tobermore Road is "already in use and well established having been accessible to local people for generations before the school was built".

Speaking ahead of the information session, a group spokesperson said: "When the school was demolished in 2008 the townsfolk started to use the grounds on a regular basis for various activities including vintage car rallies and the community link.

The former High School site on the Tobermore Road, Maghera, which campaigners where campaigners want to have a public park. Credit: Submitted

"So for the last 16 years, we have been using it as our own natural park. This site is home to many varieties of trees including two giant redwoods and many giant oaks.

"We have an array of shrubs and flowers and many species of birds from woodpeckers to common buzzards, bats, squirrels and badgers.

"The council are offering us some flooded fields beyond the High School site and have named them wetlands. They first suggested a lake and now a duck pond.

"We know that that financially these wetlands would be difficult and costly to maintain. There is no protection from prevailing winds or noise pollution that would come from the A6 which is next to the site.

The site which Mid Ulster Council propose turning into a Wetlands Park. Credit: Submitted

"On the other side of the field we have a sewage plant, which has overflowed in more than one occasion and NI water has mentioned there is a potential risk for for incident's of pollution."

The spokesperson said it is also not acceptable for people to spend recreational time beside a sewage plant.

"The suggested parking for the wetlands is too far away for disabled people to access and we are left wondering if the stone tracks would even be suitable with flood risk and sinkage," the spokesperson continued.

Former Maghera High School site which is used by many local residents as a public park. Credit: Submitted

"Creating the pedestrian pathway into these wetlands, including the car park, would mean the destruction of many more mature trees at the walled garden and plantin walk way.

"Bearing in mind that if we lose the high School site, all the trees will be gone leaving a view along the Tobermore Road of an ugly industrial estate.

"At the end of the day, who would really have peace of mind worrying that their children may have headed off to the wetlands, unaccompanied in an area with bodies of water."

Mid Ulster Council say the information session will allow residents local residents and businesses to feedback their initial views, ahead of public consultation which is anticipated to take place on the detailed designs later this year. It is envisaged that the project will be completed in spring of 2025.

