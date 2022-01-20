Campaigners reiterate opposition to proposed Newtownabbey incinerator

arc21, an umbrella waste management group made up of the six councils in the east of the province, is behind proposals for a residual waste treatment facility in the Boghill Road area of Mallusk.

It is designed to deal with waste from a significant portion of the population and includes mechanical and biological treatment, energy from waste thermal treatment and incinerator bottom ash treatment facilities.

The Department for Infrastructure announced in September 2017 full planning permission had been granted for the facility at the Hightown Quarry site. However, in 2018 the Court of Appeal ruled Stormont officials did not have the legal authority to grant permission for the facility.

A computer generated image of the proposed waste treatment facility.

Community group No-Arc21 was established to highlight residents’ concerns over the proposed waste management facility.

Members have been voicing opposition to the plans since March 2013.

In a statement issued to this newspaper, No-Arc21 Chair Colin Buick said: “The last nine years have proven that the vast majority of residents living in Mallusk, north Belfast and south Antrim areas are vehemently opposed to the arc21 incinerator.

“This has been evident from well over 5,000 objections submitted to the current arc21 planning application, the hundreds who have attended our public meetings over the years and the widespread support our campaign receives on social media.

“Concerns range from the negative impact on property prices to various environmental issues and traffic impact. “It must be remembered that this planning application has been refused by a previous Environment Minister as well as being successfully Judicially Reviewed in the courts.

“The Planning Appeals Commission also raised some significant concerns about the proposal, for example in terms of visual impact.

“As we enter another year, our opposition remains as steadfast as ever and I can guarantee that our campaign will continue until this project no longer hangs over the people of the area.

“The opportunity remains for the current DfI Minister Nichola Mallon to refuse the planning application during this Assembly mandate, and we would once again call on her to do exactly that.”