Can you help Cloughmills FC’s hunt for land?

The club which was established 20 years ago has been given the green light for facilities by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

They now face the dilemma of securing land and, in a bid to seek help from the community, club members will be posting leaflets through letterboxes in the village this weekend.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The letter says: “The good news is we as a club, alongside local elected representatives, have secured the full financial backing of the council management team who are fully dedicated on bringing a full intermediate level football grass pitch to our village, fully fenced, inclusive of car parking, changing facilities and flood lighting.

“A massive investment into our community for present and future generations to enjoy and prosper in their sporting endeavours.

“A sporting complex such as is proposed would be a massive benefit to our local club, our two local primary schools, our community as a whole and present and future generations of footballing stars from Cloughmills BUT we need land!

“We need someone who is willing to talk to the council officials about a potential land sale. We need someone who wants to do something for this community and leave a legacy.”