A Coleraine woman is preparing for her 40th year providing a Christmas Day dinner for people who would otherwise be alone – and she needs YOUR help to make it that extra bit special.

Margaret Peacock and her big-hearted band of helpers provide a day of food and festivities in Coleraine’s Rathain Fold for older and vulnerable people who otherwise spend December 25 alone.

"Never did I think all those years ago that 40 years later I, along with my wonderful volunteers, old and new, would be hosting this momentous occasion which always has been and is still free to our guests,” said Margaret.

"I feel blessed to be able to provide a day of great food, great company and a sense of pride in what can happen if you truly believe you can make a difference in someone’s life, even if it is only for one day.”

Margaret Peacock pictured at King Charles III's coronation. She was invited to attend in recognition of her years of community work and service. CREDIT MARGARET PEACOCK

In spite of a year that has been fraught with health issues for both Margaret and those dear to her, the December 25 event is going ahead.

"That's when my family members and great friends pull together to make this happen, as we all knew so many people would otherwise have been alone at Christmas,” she said.

"Although I would love nothing more than to cater for an unlimited number of guests, the venue we use has restricted numbers for health and safety reasons, plus we also need to know the number of guests we are catering for.

"So, unfortunately, unless you have a paper invitation that will be sent out to you, sadly we are unable to provide a place this year for those without this invitation.

"It will be a day for all our cherished guests, to enjoy, gifts for everyone, and full plates of traditional Christmas fare, a day to forget about calories, and a day to celebrate kindness, companionship, and let people know others care, a joyous day spreading the true spirit of Christmas.”

How can you help with Margaret’s Christmas Day event?

"We are appealing for anyone reading this who has a talent, singing, dancing, playing an instrument, or telling a yarn or two and is willing to give up part of their Christmas afternoon to entertain our guests then please get in touch.

"We rely on donations, no matter how small to make this day happen, and make it a success, as well as the other events we host, all donations are graciously accepted.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all my selfless helpers who give their time without question to help others and the loyal people who make donations. My wish this year is for everyone to have a peaceful Christmas, and a happy healthy 2025. Stay safe and stay warm. God bless.” concluded Margaret.

To find out how you can donate please contact Margaret Peacock on 07901571560.