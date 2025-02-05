Can you help find the mystery couple in this photo of a Portrush sunset?
The couple were pictured at the Magheracross Viewing Point, between Portrush and Dunluce Castle, during this breath-taking sunset snap taken by renowned photographer Steve Longstaffe.
Steve, who has a background in competitive water sports and has spent 20 years in the fitness industry, posted his photo on the social media page Portmagic in the hope of finding the pair.
He captured the scene on the evening of Sunday, February 2.
Steve said he was “glad people like the photo”. He said the photo was taken on “one of those special evenings on the North Coast we have.” To view more of Steve’s incredible photography, check out his Instagram account @steve.longstaffe.photo
So, do you know this mystery couple? Let’s see if we can match the pairing with the picture...