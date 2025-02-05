The search is on to try to find the mystery couple who were snapped in this stunning photo on the north coast.

The couple were pictured at the Magheracross Viewing Point, between Portrush and Dunluce Castle, during this breath-taking sunset snap taken by renowned photographer Steve Longstaffe.

Steve, who has a background in competitive water sports and has spent 20 years in the fitness industry, posted his photo on the social media page Portmagic in the hope of finding the pair.

He captured the scene on the evening of Sunday, February 2.

Do you know this mystery couple captured in this stunning shot by Steve Longstaffe? Check out more of Steve's work on his Instagram account @steve.longstaffe.photo. Credit Steve Longstaffe

Steve said he was “glad people like the photo”. He said the photo was taken on “one of those special evenings on the North Coast we have.” To view more of Steve’s incredible photography, check out his Instagram account @steve.longstaffe.photo

So, do you know this mystery couple? Let’s see if we can match the pairing with the picture...