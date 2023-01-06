The 47-year-old married father-of-two, who was also a strong supporter of charity and community events, died suddenly on January 6, 2020.
The late broadcaster brought light into many people’s lives with his engaging style during stints at Citybeat, Q Radio and BBC Radio Ulster.
And this evening, the foundation set up in his memory is asking people to light a candle at 7.00pm.
The Stephen Clements Foundation explained: “Every day we reminisce about his bright spark, humour, amazing talent, kindness and charm. He had a smile so great that he could light up any room, make an entrance and leave a lasting impression.
“In loving memory of Stephen, we are asking you to light a candle at 7pm on his anniversary. Please take a minute to remember him.
“Think of a wonderful memory of Stephen, a time that he made you laugh, told a funny story shared advice or simply just said hello.
“We will forever treasure our memories with him. He will never be forgotten.”
The Stephen Clements Foundation raise funds for charities in Northern Ireland and aims to help make a positive impact on people's lives.