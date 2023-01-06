A fitting tribute will be paid this evening (Friday) to Carrickfergus radio presenter Stephen Clements on the third anniversary of his death.

The 47-year-old married father-of-two, who was also a strong supporter of charity and community events, died suddenly on January 6, 2020.

The late broadcaster brought light into many people’s lives with his engaging style during stints at Citybeat, Q Radio and BBC Radio Ulster.

And this evening, the foundation set up in his memory is asking people to light a candle at 7.00pm.

Stephen Clements. Photo: Arthur Allison/PACEMAKER

The Stephen Clements Foundation explained: “Every day we reminisce about his bright spark, humour, amazing talent, kindness and charm. He had a smile so great that he could light up any room, make an entrance and leave a lasting impression.

“In loving memory of Stephen, we are asking you to light a candle at 7pm on his anniversary. Please take a minute to remember him.

“Think of a wonderful memory of Stephen, a time that he made you laugh, told a funny story shared advice or simply just said hello.

“We will forever treasure our memories with him. He will never be forgotten.”