Cantare Ladies Choir is to perform a unique charity Nativity event at Seagoe Parish Church in Portadown this Friday.

Cantare Ladies Choir, which was founded by its Musical Director Siobhán Taylor, is presenting ‘From Waiting for a King to Following a Star,’ in St. Gobhan’s Parish Church, Seagoe, on Friday, December 2 at 8pm.

St Gobhan's Parish Church, Seagoe, Portadown, Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Google.

This is a unique event in that Siobhán will also be narrating her personal written story on the Nativity with a modern twist. Those present can be assured of an eclectic mixture of music in addition to readings and meditations, both traditional and modern.

This is a non-ticket event and all proceeds from voluntary donations will go to the Southern Area Hospice, Newry; The Refurbishment of Seagoe Parish Church and Cantare Ladies Choir.

The choir members come from all walks of life and a wide geographical area with one purpose and that is to sing. A significant and essential factor of this choir is that it is cross-community. The social aspect helps to bring people together, make new friends, learn a new skill and have fun doing it as well as boosting self-confidence.

Siobhán believes that there is nothing better than doing something you love with a great group of people. Siobhan says: “So what is it that Cantare can offer you? You will find us: Committed Appealing Nurturing Therapeutic Ambitious Rewarding Enjoyable. The choir’s repertoire ranges from classical, sacred, popular, spiritual, folk and jazz, engaging all audiences, - there is music to suit all tastes and abilities.”

The choir has enjoyed success and self-fulfilment at various engagements from its origin: Newry Musical Feis; Carlingford Choral Festival; Services for the Southern Area Hospital Trust in addition to various concerts. Its members share a love of singing and an enthusiasm for striving for the highest possible standard of singing which is inspired by Siobhán, alongside the accompanist Derek Dunn.

The past few years have been difficult for all of them, with choirs and instrumentalists having been hit very hard by the pandemic.