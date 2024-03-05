Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He has been named locally as Caolán Devlin from the Coalisland area. He was the driver of a BMW involved in the collision on the Curr Road between Omagh and Ballygawley at around 7.25pm.

A family notice describes him as ‘beloved son of Margaret and Gerard and much loved brother of Niall’.

Mr Devlin was widely known in GAA circles, with many clubs extending their condolences.

In an online post, Fianna Oileán an Ghuail CLG sent sympathies to the Devlin family on the ‘sudden and shocking passing’ of their former player.

“At tragic and difficult times like this, we need to stand by Caolán’s parents, brother, friends, and entire family circle through the difficult days, weeks, and months ahead,” a club spokesperson said.

The committee, players and members of Eoghan Ruadh Hurling Club Dungannon, also shared their sadness at the tragedy.

"We send our heartfelt sympathy to his mother Margaret, father Gerard, brother Niall, entire Devlin family and to our friends at Naomh Colum Cille whom he hurled with for many years.

Police on the A5 following a collision between a car and a lorry following which Caolan Devlin (inset) passed away. Pictures: Pacemaker / family image

"Your fellow gaels in Dungannon share your grief and stand by you all at this difficult time.”

The tragedy has prompted renewed calls for the A5 to be upgraded urgently.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill described Mr Devlin as “a much-loved young man with a bright future ahead of him”.

"He was well known and liked by many in our local community, and in particular within the GAA family,” she said.

Police on the Curr Road, between Omagh and Ballygawley, following a crash between a BMW and a lorry on Tuesday evening which claimed the life of 30-year-old Caolan Devlin. Picture: Pacemaker

"He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

"I want to extend my heartfelt condolences to Caolán’s parents Margaret and Gerard, his brother Niall, and the entire Devlin and Cullen families as they come to terms with this unimaginable loss today.

"An entire community is heartbroken today. We will all gather around to support Caolán’s family and friends at this very sad and difficult time.

"I want to thank the emergency services who attended the scene and for all their efforts, and I would urge people to assist a request from the police for dashcam footage to be brought forward.

"Another family has been left in mourning today after losing a loved one on the A5. This is a sad reminder of why we need to urgently upgrade this dangerous road to save lives now.”

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd also expressed his condolences to Mr Devlin’s family, stressing he is determined to do all he can to progress the A5 project before more lives are lost.

"Too many lives have been cut short or forever changed by serious injury as a result of road traffic collisions on the A5 and too many families are living with the devastating consequences.

"I have met with grieving families and witnessed their heartache at first hand and I have assured them that my top priority is to progress the A5. Yesterday in the Assembly chamber members discussed the importance of the A5 in improving road safety and helping to save lives. It is heartbreaking to see that within a few short hours another life was lost on that road and another family is grieving a loved one.

"I am determined to do all that I can to progress this crucial project before more lives are lost. I am calling on those who are opposed to this road to withdraw their objections.”

Sinn Féin MLA for Fermanagh & South Tyrone Colm Gildernew also urged those objecting to the A5 upgrade to consider the impact of their objections.

"I call on them to withdraw their objections and allow this road to be developed to avoid further devastation and death and allow people in our constituencies and communities to have the same level of access to safe road travel as other people across our island.

"The A5 road must be upgraded immediately and we must put an end to this terrible loss of life,” he said.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or may have dashcam footage, to come forward.

Sergeant Green from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly before 7.25pm on Tuesday evening, March 5, of a collision involving a white BMW 320 and blue Scania lorry.

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services. Sadly, the driver of the BMW, a 30-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"There were no other passengers in the car, and the driver of the lorry was uninjured.

"The road remains closed at this time and local diversions are in place. A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the road traffic collision is ongoing.