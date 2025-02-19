Plans for a multi-use games area (MUGA) near Ballycastle have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

A recently-submitted planning application, by Carey Faughs GAC, seeks permission for a practice wall and MUGA (multi use games area) training area enclosure with 3G surface, as well as floodlighting, at an existing pitch on 87 Cushendall Road in Ballyvoy.

An accompanying drainage assessment form said the site is currently occupied by a clubhouse, playing fields, car parking area, and associated infrastructure.

The form added: “The proposed development relates to the erection of a new MUGA training ground in the location of an existing, grassed training pitch.

Plans for a new MUGA in Ballyvoy were received by Council’s planning portal. CREDIT GOOGLE MAPS

“The existing site access point to the south-east will be retained. As is existing, no direct vehicular access will be provided to the proposed training area.

“Whilst the site boundary a covers an area of 0.67 hectares the majority of this area relates to an existing training pitch, which will not be altered in terms of drainage/surfacing.”