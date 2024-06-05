Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A TEACHER from Ballyward is hoping to make a difference to the lives of children with special needs in Uganda this summer.

23-year-old Alana Trimble is travelling to the Nakasongola region for two weeks in July with Hopeful Horizons outreach charity.

This will be Alana’s first time embarking on such a trip, and she told the Chronicle she “can’t wait”.

“It has always been a dream of mine to take the skills that I have and make a difference to someone else’s life,” she said.

Local teacher ​Alana Trimble (left), Laura Glenny and Rebecca Glenny who are heading to Uganda in July.

“With my background in special needs teaching and my work at Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s All Stars disability summer scheme, I have the ability to make a difference to the children’s lives.

“My two cousins have been out to the Nakasongola region before and completed some amazing work, including getting wheelchairs, mattresses, mosquito nets and other life-changing equipment and medical care for the special needs children living in this region.”

Alana outlined what her outreach work in Uganda will entail: “We are going out to help improve the lives of the special needs children that live in the Nakasongola region.

“I will be involved in teaching, providing respite for families, bringing together families for social events, providing and seeking medical care and improving the living conditions.

She is having a fundraising car wash and coffee morning at Rathfriland FC on Saturday, June 15.

“I can’t wait to get started and make a difference, no matter how small that may be.

“I think that we sometimes forget how fortunate we are, so this experience will be eye-opening and truly life-changing.”

Alana coaches the U11 and U13 girls at Rathfriland FC - and it’s her goal to use her soccer skills to set up a football team for the young people in Nakasongola.

She explained: “I’m hoping that I will be able to help as many families and children as I can, with the resources that have been donated by people in our community.

​Alana wants to help as many children and families as she can during her two-week trip.

“It’s so important for us to connect families and show them that they are not alone in their journey.

“Another important thing is giving these families an outlet to express themselves and be involved with others, so, we are starting a football team over there.”

The local special needs teacher is fundraising ahead of her trip, with all proceeds going towards the Ugandan children and their families.

“I am very fortunate to have all my costs covered, however, we are holding a coffee morning and car wash at Rathfriland Football Club on Saturday, June 15, from 9.30am-12.30pm.

“The money raised will be going straight to the children and their families to help improve their living conditions.

“People can also visit my cousin’s page on Instagram (laura_in_uganda_) which will show our journey and has a PayPal link, if anyone wishes to donate money to the families.

“I am also still collecting items of clothing and sensory toys and, should anyone want to donate these, they can bring them to the coffee morning.