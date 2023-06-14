Coleraine’s Caring Caretaker is reminding the public that he is still ‘trying to raise bail money’ as part of a charity fundraiser in memory of his friend, Denis McNeill.

Denis, a well-known teacher and broadcaster on the north coast, died suddenly in February. He was also a long standing friend and supporter of the Caring Caretaker, Davy Boyle who has been raising money for charities for many years.

Now Davy has organised a charity Jail and Bail to raise funds for Kidney Research NI in memory of Denis.

"I am trying to raise the sum of £1,000 or more for Kidney Research NI in memory of my great friend Denis McNeill. I have been ‘arrested’ along with my volunteers and I need your help with my bail money,” said Davy.

The late Denis McNeill

"Denis spent three years on dialysis patiently waiting on news of a new kidney, the call came and he went to Belfast City Hospital where he received his new kidney and everything was going well.

"Unfortunately, Denis passed away on February 13 from heart problems. I had been planning on doing something to thank all of those people who had helped Denis through Kidney Research NI unfortunately I am now doing it in his memory. This is to be my last ever fundraiser so let's make it a good one.”

Anyone who would like to donate to Davy’s fundraiser in memory of his friend Denis can do so by logging onto GoFundMe and search for ‘In memory of Denis McNeill’.