Caring Caretaker’s 1,000 mile walk for two charities

Davy Boyle, who is well known for his annual pre-Christmas charity sit-out, found his fundraising hampered by lockdown and Covid restrictions in recent years.
Last year Davy came up with a new way of fundraising -walking the equivalent of the distance from Coleraine to Cork to raise money for his chosen charities.
And he’s back on the trail again with this year’s challenge - walking ONE THOUSAND miles!
Davy, supported as always by his wife Teresa, will walk a section every day until he clocks up 1,000 miles in aid of SANDS NI and Kidney Research NI.
Donations can be made via GoFundMe.