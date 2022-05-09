Caring Caretaker’s 1,000 mile walk for two charities

Davy Boyle with wife Teresa, family, friend and representatives of SANDS NI and NI Kidney Research at the start of his 1,000 mile walk

Davy Boyle, who is well known for his annual pre-Christmas charity sit-out, found his fundraising hampered by lockdown and Covid restrictions in recent years.

Last year Davy came up with a new way of fundraising -walking the equivalent of the distance from Coleraine to Cork to raise money for his chosen charities.

And he’s back on the trail again with this year’s challenge - walking ONE THOUSAND miles!

Davy, supported as always by his wife Teresa, will walk a section every day until he clocks up 1,000 miles in aid of SANDS NI and Kidney Research NI.