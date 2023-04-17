Coleraine’s Caring Caretaker held a Jail and Bail fundraiser at the weekend in memory of his friend Denis McNeill.

Denis, who was a well known teacher and radio broadcaster, died in February.

He was a long standing friend and supporter of Caring Caretaker Davy Boyle’s charity fundraisers and, as a tribute to Denis, Davy has dedicated his final charity event to raising funds for Northern Ireland Kidney Research.

A wide range of people including Denis McNeill’s immediate family came forward to New Row Presbyterian Church Hall on Saturday morning to surrender themselves for ‘arrest’, all with the aim of raising ‘bail money’ which will be donated to NI Kidney Research.

Caring Caretaker Davy Boyle with Caitlyn, the granddaughter of the late Denis McNeill. Caitlyn also took part in the Jail and Bail

Even the Borough’s first citizen, Mayor Ivor Wallace, took part and was arrested, saying: “It’s not often you can say that you have been pleased to have been arrested but I was delighted to have been arrested for Davy Boyle’s Jail and Bail in memory of his great friend, Denis McNeill.

"It was lovely to see so many people participate and hopefully raise lots of money in memory of Denis.”

Davy said: “Denis spent three years on dialysis, patiently awaiting news of a new kidney. The call came and he went to Belfast City Hospital where he received his new kidney and everything was going well.

"Unfortunately Denis passed away on February 13 from heart problems. I had been planning on doing something to thank all those who helped Denis through Kidney Research NI, unfortunately I am now doing this in his memory.

Fond memories for Caring Caretaker Davy Boyle when his friend, the late Denis McNeill, took part in a charity Jail and Bail