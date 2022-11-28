It’s the end of a Christmas charity era – Coleraine’s Caring Caretaker will begin his last ever sit out at the town hall this Thursday.

Davy Boyle will start his final Christmas sit out on December 1 as he raises funds for his two chosen charities this year – NI Kidney Research and SANDS NI.

His hut will set up outside Coleraine Town Hall from 9.30am and Davy will be sitting out until Christmas Eve.

Advertisement

The tireless fundraiser – who has gathered up almost £700,000 for around 60 charities over the years – is hoping to raise as much cash as possible.

Read all about it - Caring Caretaker prepares for his final Christmas sit out for charity

Advertisement

"I know there is a recession on and I know it will be tough but I hope to raise as much as I can. The general public are always so generous,” said Davy.

Having reported on all of Davy’s fundraisers down the years, the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times wishes the him the best of luck for his final Christmas sit out.