CARING Banbridge sisters Lucy and Aimee McCandless have been busy raising awareness and money for good causes.

Aimee and Lucy McCandless.

The girls, from Reilly Street, recently took part in the Northern Irish Beauty 2023 pageant, where they both won titles in their respective Teen and Junior categories.

As part of the pageant, the kind-hearted pair raised funds for Headway, the NHS and Helping Hands.

Now, they want to continue their fundraising efforts by volunteering to help other charities.

Lucy collecting at the Dromore Road Spar in Banbridge.

Over recent weeks, 12-year-old Lucy has been collecting donations for Cancer Fund for Children at the Dromore Road Spar, where her mum Kirsty is the Community Champion.

Kirsty told the Chronicle: “Following the pageant, Lucy said to me ‘mummy, I’d still really like to help fundraise’.

“So, that’s where it started and she has been helping me in the shop ever since.

“We support different charities in the shop every month. Over the last few days, alone Lucy has lifted nearly £400.

“A customer had put a comment on the ‘Saints and Sinners’ Facebook page about how pleasant Lucy was. It was nice to see someone acknowledging her.

“Aimee wants to do it as well, but she’s younger - she’s only 9 - so she’ll have to come down on a day I’m not working, so I can collect with her.”

Kirsty said the girls’ involvement in the pageant had really helped develop their personalities.

“The confidence they have gained from it is amazing,” she enthused.

“In this particular pageant the dresses had to be age appropriate, there was no make-up, no tan, no high heels - depending on the age of the girls - and all the formal wear had to be full length gowns.

“Aimee won a side award - Miss Congeniality - and it was based on how she presented backstage; there was a secret judge watching how the girls interacted with each other.

“It has been such a great experience for both girls and, I would say to any parent, if you have a child and they are lacking in confidence, then give the pageant a try.”

Kirsty added: “I’m so proud of the girls, what they have achieved and the fact that they want to do something to help others.”

As part of the fundraising at the Spar store, deli manager Ruth Cunningham has been braving the chill - in an ice bath challenge!

“The challenge was that every £5 raised would equal one second in the icy water,” Kirsty explained.