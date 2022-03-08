Carl Frampton and Dean McCullough share their stories at Glengormley High

The pair told their personal stories as part of a UK-wide project called Share Your Story on March 3.

The tour, produced by BBC Children’s and Education, is designed to inspire young people to achieve their goals and help realise their ambitions.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The interactive sessions, part of BBC 100, also highlighted the range of career opportunities in storytelling at the BBC and the creative industries.

Carl Frampton and BBC Radio 1 presenter Dean McCullough at Glengormley High School. Photograph Declan Roughan/Press Eye.

Carl Frampton, who became the first boxer from Northern Ireland to have two world titles in two weight classes and now hosts BBC Sounds podcast series Carl Frampton - A Different League, explained how he achieved his success, as well as the challenges he has overcome. The session was hosted by past Glengormley student, Dean McCullough.

James Stirling, BBC 100 Executive Editor, said: “Education and learning has been at the core of the BBC’s public purpose for almost 100 years, starting with School Radio in 1924. Today, BBC Teach, BBC Bitesize and BBC Young Reporter are loved and valued by students, teachers and parents. In our centenary year, I’m excited we’re able to take the BBC’s education expertise and unparalleled storytelling talent into the classroom, to inspire thousands of future storytellers.”

Ahead of the visits, teachers at the selected schools were offered training to deliver storytelling workshops from BBC partners; the National Literacy Trust, Voice 21 and education charity Into Film supported by the BFI using National Lottery funding.

Students worked with teachers to create content which tells their own story. They were invited to share these during the visit.

They also found out how to carry on their storytelling journey with BBC Young Reporter; over 100 stories from young people will be featured by the BBC on TV, Radio and Online in 2022.

All schools in the UK will have access to Share Your Story resources on BBC Teach and an interactive Live Lesson will be available in Spring, enabling teachers to put on their own BBC 100 Share your Story events.

Following the Share Your Story visits, the BBC will revisit schools to deliver specialist career panel events.

Delivered in partnership with local BBC radio stations, each panel will include a BBC staff member plus two panellists from the community whose work benefits or includes storytelling.