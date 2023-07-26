Merrion Press will publish the captivating memoir from former professional boxer and broadcaster, Carl Frampton MBE, later this year.

Written with William Hill Sports Book of the Year winner, Paul D Gibson, Conor Graham, Publisher at Merrion Press, acquired exclusive world rights to ‘My Autobiography’ by Carl Frampton.

Known as ‘The Jackal’, the north Belfast native, who now lives in the Lisburn area, is one of only three fighters from the British Isles to be named the Ring magazine Fighter of the Year and he has headlined sell-out world championship bouts on both sides of the Atlantic.

His dedicated army of fans have traversed the globe to be ringside throughout it all. But Frampton’s popularity far exceeds the traditional adulation for a sporting icon. He is regarded as a symbol of hope and unity by both sides of the religious divide in Northern Ireland.

Carl Frampton's memoir will be published this October. (Mark Robinson).

Alongside his established career as a super-bantamweight and featherweight boxer, Frampton who attended Glengormley High School (now Integrated College Glengormley), is also known for his partnership and later legal battles with Irish boxing promotor, Barry McGuigan.

In this compelling autobiography, Frampton reveals the most personal aspects of being a fighter: of fears and doubts, of exhilaration and devastation, of friendship and animosity. He speaks openly and passionately, not only about boxing, but also about his country, how far it has come and the problems it faces. This is a uniquely intimate account of a true modern-day sporting great and a local hero like no other.

Frampton commented: “This book has been years in the making so it’s very exciting now it’s time to share it with the world. Finally, I get to reveal the truth on everything that has happened in my life and career.”

Patrick O’Donoghue, Commissioning Editor at Merrion Press, added: ”I’m absolutely delighted that Merrion Press will be working with an icon of Carl Frampton’s calibre. His status as one of Irish boxing’s greatest legends is undeniable and now his superb autobiography will rightly take its place at the very top of the sports genre. In Paul D Gibson, Carl has found the perfect collaborator – an exceptional writer to help tell his story.”