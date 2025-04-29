Carl Henderson: Funeral to take place in Magheralin of father of 3 who tragically died while hiking on Mount Errigal in Donegal
Mr Henderson, originally from Barwick in England but living in Moira, Co Down died after collapsing during a hike on the iconic mountain on Saturday.
A Donegal mountain rescue team said Mr Henderson went into cardiac arrest while climbing. Paramedics, who were also hiking on the mountain, tried to resuscitate him.
Although airlifted by a Coast Guard helicopter, he was pronounced dead on arrival at Letterkenny University Hospital.
Mr Henderson married his wife Caroline at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Dunlewey, Gweedore in 2012, home to Caroline’s late mother Maeve Ryan.
They loved the area and, with their children, Aibhilín, Rían, and Caoimhe, they were regular visitors. They owned a caravan close by and went on holiday there all the time.
A death notice shared that he will always been ‘deeply loved and remembered’ by his wife, children and father-in-law Patrick Ryan (Darlington).
He was brother-in-law to Michael, Kathleen, Charlene, and Patsy, and a wonderful uncle to Dominic, Joseph, Katie, Zonya, Hannah, Cillian and his great nieces and nephews and cousins.
"Now reunited with his late mother and father, Geoffrey and Angela Henderson, his late mother-in-law, Maeve Ryan, and his late niece-in-law, Aisling, who will always remain in our hearts,” said the notice.
Carl will repose at Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Eircode F92 XE35, Letterkenny, on Wednesday, April 30, from 5.00pm until 8.00pm where family and friends will be welcomed.
On Thursday, May 1, Carl's remains will arrive at McAlinden & Murtagh Funeral Home, 43 Ardmore Road, Lurgan, BT66 6QP, at approximately 3.00pm. He will repose there until 9.00pm. Family and friends are welcome to call and pay their respects.
Funeral on Friday at 11.15 am to St. Patrick and St Ronan's Church, Magheralin, where Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in St.Colman's Cemetery, Kilwarlin.
Requiem Mass in St Patrick and St Ronan's Magheralin will be streamed online via https://www.facebook.com/The-Parish-of-Magheralin-991714407531552
Many tributes have been paid to Mr Henderson. One person said: “Carl was an absolute gentleman and salt of the earth.”