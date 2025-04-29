Carl Henderson from Moira, Co Down (formerly of Ingleby Barwick, England) died suddenly on April 26, 2025, on Mount Errigal, Dunlewey, Gweedore, County Donegal. Mr Henderson from Fern Valley Close, Moira was the beloved husband of Caroline and an incredible father to Aibhilín, Rían, and Caoimhe, and loving son-in-law of Patrick Ryan (Darlington). His funeral will take place on Friday at 11.15am to St. Patrick and St Ronan's Church, Magheralin.

Carl Henderson, who died tragically while climbing Mount Errigal in Co Donegal, on Saturday married his wife at the picturesque church at the foot of the mountain in 2012.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Henderson, originally from Barwick in England but living in Moira, Co Down died after collapsing during a hike on the iconic mountain on Saturday.

-

-

A Donegal mountain rescue team said Mr Henderson went into cardiac arrest while climbing. Paramedics, who were also hiking on the mountain, tried to resuscitate him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although airlifted by a Coast Guard helicopter, he was pronounced dead on arrival at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Mr Henderson married his wife Caroline at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Dunlewey, Gweedore in 2012, home to Caroline’s late mother Maeve Ryan.

They loved the area and, with their children, Aibhilín, Rían, and Caoimhe, they were regular visitors. They owned a caravan close by and went on holiday there all the time.

A death notice shared that he will always been ‘deeply loved and remembered’ by his wife, children and father-in-law Patrick Ryan (Darlington).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was brother-in-law to Michael, Kathleen, Charlene, and Patsy, and a wonderful uncle to Dominic, Joseph, Katie, Zonya, Hannah, Cillian and his great nieces and nephews and cousins.

"Now reunited with his late mother and father, Geoffrey and Angela Henderson, his late mother-in-law, Maeve Ryan, and his late niece-in-law, Aisling, who will always remain in our hearts,” said the notice.

Carl will repose at Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Eircode F92 XE35, Letterkenny, on Wednesday, April 30, from 5.00pm until 8.00pm where family and friends will be welcomed.

On Thursday, May 1, Carl's remains will arrive at McAlinden & Murtagh Funeral Home, 43 Ardmore Road, Lurgan, BT66 6QP, at approximately 3.00pm. He will repose there until 9.00pm. Family and friends are welcome to call and pay their respects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funeral on Friday at 11.15 am to St. Patrick and St Ronan's Church, Magheralin, where Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in St.Colman's Cemetery, Kilwarlin.

Requiem Mass in St Patrick and St Ronan's Magheralin will be streamed online via https://www.facebook.com/The-Parish-of-Magheralin-991714407531552

Many tributes have been paid to Mr Henderson. One person said: “Carl was an absolute gentleman and salt of the earth.”

Another friend said: “He was such a lovely man, just devastating news.”

One friend said: “He was a gentleman - one of the nicest, kindest people we ever met.”

"Carl was such a lovely, kind, gentle and thoughtful man, bringing smiles to so many,” said another friend.