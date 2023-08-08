Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has spoken of her delight at official opening her new Portadown Advice Centre on the Armagh Road.

The DUP representative said: “It is fantastic to be opening a permanent base in Portadown, offering my constituency service on a full-time basis to the people of the town and surrounding area.

"Since becoming MP I have had a huge amount of contact from people in Portadown and I wanted to build upon this by having an easily accessible, local office. This is now the case.

"Appointments are advisable, but anyone can call in if passing and my staff and I will be only too happy to help in any way we can. The office will operate on a full time basis from 9am - 5pm, and is contactable by phone (028 3831 0088), drop in or e-mail.”

"These are challenging times for so many people, and I want to assure people that I am here to help. So please use this new office - call in if we can help with benefits, housing, engagement with our health service or schools, or with roads issues. We will always do our absolute best to secure a positive outcome.

"I am determined to provide the best service right across Upper Bann to all my constituents, and my new office in Portadown is a key part of that service.”