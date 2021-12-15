Carla Lockhart’s ‘MP Sit-Out’ raising money for local charities

The local representative held sit-outs in Banbridge, Lurgan and Portadown and was delighted that so many people supported the fundraising drive.

Speaking after the charity sit-outs, Mrs Lockhart said: “Christmas is a time to do what we can to support those in need. That is why I have been holding a series of ‘sit-out’ fundraisers for local charities, seeking to raise money to make a positive impact in our community this Christmas.

“I was overwhelmed with the encouragement and kindness of people in Banbridge and Lurgan who gave so generously to J29 Project and The Storehouse Foodbank, and the Salvation Army Christmas Appeal. These organisations do fantastic work all year round, but at Christmas their provision for those in real need is remarkable.