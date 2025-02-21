Pictured at the launch of the automated Carma Coffee kiosk on Larne's Main Street.Pictured at the launch of the automated Carma Coffee kiosk on Larne's Main Street.
Carma Coffee 24-hour kiosk launches in Larne

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Feb 2025, 16:27 BST
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 19:00 BST
A new coffee kiosk designed to operate '24/7' has opened on Larne's Main Street.

Carma Coffee launched one of their automated coffee machines on Friday, February 21 along the town’s main thoroughfare, with passers-by able to enjoy free drinks on the day.

The unmanned kiosks are designed with minimal operating requirements in mind, including cashless payment processing and auto-lid capping.

"We already have machines in Inver stadium and also at Larne Football Club’s training ground (The Cliff), so we already have a presence in Larne, but this is the first high street 24/7 external solution that we will have installed anywhere,” a spokesperson for the company said.

Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna cuts the ribbon at the launch.

Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna cuts the ribbon at the launch. Photo: Bernie McAllister

Enjoying Carma Coffee at the launch.

Enjoying Carma Coffee at the launch. Photo: Bernie McAllister

The kiosk is the third to open in Larne.

The kiosk is the third to open in Larne. Photo: Bernie McAllister

The kiosk is located on Main Street.

The kiosk is located on Main Street. Photo: Bernie McAllister

