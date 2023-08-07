A colour run, organised in memory of a young east Antrim boy who passed away following a cancer diagnosis, was staged at Carnfunnock Country Park yesterday (Sunday).

‘Callum’s colour run’ was hosted by The Big C Foundation, a charity established in memory of Callum Rennie, a local boy who passed away at the age of three in May 2022. The foundation supports children with a cancer diagnosis and their families.

Yesterday’s event saw over 200 people taking part, with the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Ald Gerardine Mulvenna helping to host the warm-up prior to the run starting, along with Big C ambassadors Dylan McKee and members of the Razorbacks American Football team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the Razorbacks said: “A huge Hog thanks to all our Helping Hogs. You've helped raise a massive £1,005 for the Big C Foundation NI.

The event raised funds to support shildren with a cancer diagnosis and their families. (Contributed).

"We've had an absolute blast as the Foundation’s Team Ambassadors and we can't wait to see what madness next year has in store.”

The organisers plan to stage the event on an annual basis.

Commenting after the colour run, Chris McNaghten, Chair of The Big C Foundation NI, stated: “The energy of this event is incredible. Everyone just loved the day. There was so much fun had, from running, dancing, playing games and much more, while raising funds for a much-needed cause. Thank you to everyone for their support.