Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has celebrated the official opening of the new sensory experience at Carnfunnock Country Park.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The design of the area was developed in consultation with local user groups to create a space within the park to stimulate the senses, while also providing a calm haven for all to enjoy.

A wide range of equipment has been installed suitable for children of all ages and abilities, as well as new accessible pathways and a picnic bench.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bringing together selected trees, musical instruments, landscape features and a flowing walkway, the council has created an area in which visitors are encouraged to use all their senses through sound, water, air, wildlife and the texture of the trees.

In attendance during the official opening of the new sensory area at Carnfunnock Country Park were MEA Mayor, Ald Geraldine Mulvenna; Cllr Maeve Donnelly, represetnatives of the Mae Murray Foundation, and MEA officers Tara McAleese (Principal Parks Officer); Lindsay Houston (Parks Dev Manager); Kerry Fokkens (Principal Parks Duty Officer); Chris Wood (Woodland Engagement Officer), and Stephen Dines (Playground Inspector). Photo: Chris Neely

The sensory area is just one part of a bigger initiative working towards creating an Autism Friendly Borough.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, said: “I am thrilled to see the new sensory area opening at Carnfunnock Country Park - this has been a much sought after area for many families and is a fantastic addition to the park. I hope the new sensory area will encourage families, schools and community groups with sensory needs to visit and enjoy together.

“We want our open spaces to be enjoyed by everyone and developments like this play an important part in doing that.”

the new sensory area at Carnfunnock Country Park. Photo: Chris Neely

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new sensory area was funded by the Department for Communities via the Access and Inclusion Programme which aims to promote a more inclusive society by enabling people with disabilities to fully participate in arts, cultural and active recreation activities.

Some £30,000 was awarded by the Department through this fund which supported the project through the purchase of accessible and inclusive equipment, with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council contributing an additional £3,000.

In 2021, Mid and East Antrim Council outlined plans to make leisure centres, visitor attractions and public spaces in the borough more inclusive to the additional needs of autistic children and adults.