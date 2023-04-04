The closure of the nine-hole golf course at Carnfunnock Country Park outside Larne has been approved.

The decision was made behind closed doors at a meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Policy and Resources Committee last month.

On the proposal of Larne Lough DUP Councillor Gregg McKeen, seconded by party colleague Knockagh Cllr Peter Johnston, it was agreed to approve the closure and options for the site be investigated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At a previous meeting, the council agreed to accept a £6.1m Levelling Up offer towards the overall £6.77m cost of the Carnfunnock Masterplan project. It is one of 10 flagship projects designed to boost economic growth across Northern Ireland to share in a £71m investment.

Carnfunnock Country Park's golf course is to close.

The key components will include construction of a new visitor centre which will house a retail shop, café, meeting rooms and bathroom facilities, overlooking the coastline. The project will also include additional accessible play equipment added to the existing adventure area. There are also plans for a pump track for use of older children and teenagers and further trails and pathways.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was suggested at the meeting consideration be given to the provision of linking pathways/trails between Carnfunnock and the proposed adjacent new £2.1m cemetery which has been given planning permission.

The new 15-acre site consists of two fields, opposite 382 Old Glenarm Road on the right side of the road towards Ballygally.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is expected to be able to facilitate almost 4,000 plots with capacity for 25 years.