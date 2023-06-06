Carnlough Community Association: £277k boost for village connecting projects
A National Lottery funding boost is enabling Carnlough Community Association to deliver new projects to meet the needs of residents.
By The Newsroom
Published 6th Jun 2023, 12:36 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 12:42 BST
The £276,727 Community Fund award includes the provision of two part-time workers.
Thanking the National Lottery for its support, Patricia McConnell, chairperson of Carnlough Community Association, said it is greatly appreciated by committee members and residents of the east Antrim coast village.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Patricia siad: “It enables us to deliver community activities which connect with residents from Carnlough and those of nearby villages. This funding includes the provision of two part-time workers.
Individuals and groups who are making a difference in rural areas receive the awards, which showcase the wide range of activities they are involved in to improve quality of life and create cleaner, safer and more vibrant places to live.