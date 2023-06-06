A National Lottery funding boost is enabling Carnlough Community Association to deliver new projects to meet the needs of residents.

The £276,727 Community Fund award includes the provision of two part-time workers.

Thanking the National Lottery for its support, Patricia McConnell, chairperson of Carnlough Community Association, said it is greatly appreciated by committee members and residents of the east Antrim coast village.

Patricia siad: “It enables us to deliver community activities which connect with residents from Carnlough and those of nearby villages. This funding includes the provision of two part-time workers.

Pictured, from left to right, at the Carnlough Community Association funding presentation are: Patricia McConnell, chairperson; Dennis Corrigan, committee member; Greg White, member, Carnlough Bowling Club; Keith Cruttenden, treasurer; Geraldine Moorcroft, member, Arts Project and Mary Elizabeth, member, Croft Community Garden and Luncheon Club.

"The activities provided are for all age groups. These contribute to reduce isolation in these rural areas, improve wellbeing and provide opportunities to volunteer, learn and develop new skills.

"This funding will run over three years and generate new projects to meet the needs of the community.”

The projects currently offered are as follows:

24-week luncheon club;

50-week bowling club;

2-week summer scheme;

Community garden project;

Weekly arts and craft project;

Fun day;

Craft day;

School projects;

Children’s Christmas party.

Pictured, left to right, at the Carnlough Community Association funding presentation are: Mary Watson, Secretary; Danny Donnelly MLA; Patricia McConnell, chairperson; Claire Mulholland, principal, Carnlough Controlled Integrated Primary School; Amy O’Neill, administrator, the outgoing Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Noel Williams; Gillian Irvine, funding manager, National Lottery Community Fund; Joanne McIlhatton, programme co-ordinator and Councillor Maureen Morrow.

Patricia added: “Carnlough Community Association’s overall aim is to ensure that the residents needs are met, and that community pride is of a high standard.”

Eariier this year the group scooped the top Community Spirit prize, north region, and £1,000 in the Housing Executive’s annual Rural Community Awards.

Individuals and groups who are making a difference in rural areas receive the awards, which showcase the wide range of activities they are involved in to improve quality of life and create cleaner, safer and more vibrant places to live.