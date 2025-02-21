The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has commended colleagues from the Carnlough area after they received the Bob Shannon Memorial Award for service.

A post on the NIFRS North Facebook page highlighted the crew’s vital work in “continuing to provide emergency medical response to Carnlough and the surrounding area”.

The award was established in memory of the late Bob Shannon, a stalwart of Antrim Coast Lions Club. It acknowledges people doing amazing things in local communities that deserve to be recognised.