The first phase of an ambitious £1.5m redevelopment of one of Ireland’s most historic country hotels has been completed.

The Harbourview Hotel in Carnlough, Co Antrim is on track to reopen to the public before Easter after an extensive refurbishment.

The popular hotel, formerly known as The Londonderry Arms, was acquired by a consortium, headed by hotelier Adrian McLaughlin, master Irish whiskey distiller, Darryl McNally and entrepreneur Carl Harrison in summer 2024.

This was only the second time in the hotel’s long history that it had changed hands. Its previous owners, the O'Neill family, acquired it in 1947 and maintained almost 80 years of unbroken stewardship, setting exceptional standards of quality and service.

The beautifully appointed MacAuley Suite, which caters for over 80 guests, offers the perfect backdrop for couples seeking a stunning Causeway coast location. Picture: Gorgeous Photography

As part of a phased reopening, the impressive new MacAuley Suite function room will open its books for wedding bookings this week. Catering for more than 80 guests, the beautifully appointed suite offers the perfect backdrop for couples seeking a stunning coastal location.

The new hotel will retain beautiful features including open fires and original terrazzo flooring, alongside a newly refurbished bar, restaurant, and 35 elegantly appointed bedrooms. It aims to provide ‘the perfect blend of timeless charm and modern Irish hospitality’.

Described as Ireland’s first ‘whiskey hotel,’ The Harbourview is poised to capitalise on the growing whiskey tourism market in Ireland. The hotel bar will serve a collection of over 300 whiskeys, alongside classic whiskey cocktails and will play host to a diverse programme of regular whiskey-themed events and tasting experiences.

The hotel’s new name is a tribute to the village’s picturesque harbour views and signals a new chapter for the historic property, built in in 1848 by Frances Ann Vane Tempest as a coaching inn where weary travellers could rest.

Pictured in the stunning surroundings of the MacAuley Suite is Paul Truscott, general manager of The Harbourview Hotel, Carnlough which is on track to reopen to the public this spring. Picture: Gorgeous Photography

The inn’s reputation for a warm welcome saw the business prosper and soon, instead of breaking their journey there, travellers were making the inn their destination.

The Vane Tempest estate passed down through generations and at one point it – and the inn – was inherited by Sir Winston Churchill. His framed original deeds of ownership will be on display in the newly appointed Churchill Suite.

Co-owner Adrian McLaughlin, a Ballymena native with extensive experience running some of Ireland’s top hotels, believes the new hotel will provide a unique and exceptional guest experience, bringing significant attention to Carnlough and creating a one-of-a-kind destination along the Causeway coastal route.

"As we near completion of the first phase of our redevelopment, we are excited to begin to see our vision for this historic property come to life,” he said.

The beautiful MacAuley Suite is opening its books for wedding bookings. Picture: Gorgeous Photography

"This hotel has been a cornerstone of the community for generations, and we are committed to preserving that legacy while shaping its future as a leading short break and wedding destination.

"The Harbourview Hotel offers the ideal setting to create countless cherished memories, with the assurance of a warm welcome, first-class service, and a top-quality experience.”

Paul Truscott, general manager of The Harbourview Hotel, added: “We are thrilled to now launch the MacAuley Suite and showcase what this fantastic space, and our dedicated team can offer for guests.

"As we open our availability for wedding bookings this week, we’re confident that our unique offering will be a strong pull for local couples, as well as those seeking a destination wedding in the heart of the scenic Causeway coast.”