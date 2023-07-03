Carnlough man Michael McSparron retires after 31 years of service with Portmuck Coastguard

A Carnlough man has paid tribute to his colleagues as he retires from Portmuck Coastguard after 31 years.

Michael McSparron, who served as an auxiliary CRO (Coastguard Rescue Officer), was presented with a certificate last month by SO Rob Stevenson.

A keen lover of boats and a lifelong coastal resident, Michael was first approached by the organisation in the 1980s following a local tragedy at sea. “I attended my first training session and the rest, as they say, is history,” he said.

Serving the bulk of his time with Portmuck, he also worked with Larne, Redbay and Ballycastle teams over the years.

Auxiliary CRO Michael McSparron receives certificates from SO Rob Stevenson to mark his retirement after 31 years service with HM Coastguard. Photo: Michael McSparron

Acting as first responders to coastal rescue incidents, the role also saw Michael and colleagues provide support to cliff teams during cliff rescue incidents, as well as backup to RNLI when required.

Unsurprisingly, advances in a number of areas have altered the search and rescue process in the years since. "Increased legislation and insurance has, quite rightly, changed how search and rescue operations are conducted,” Michael added. “The technology and equipment available to us now has massively assisted us in carrying out rescues and increased the safety. Our training is also highly regulated now. Due to the safety requirements of our role, it’s vital that we’re highly trained.

"Thankfully due to mobile phones and social media, it’s much easier for people to raise the alarm with the Coastguard now compared to 30 years ago, allowing us to respond much quicker. The public becoming more educated on coastal safety has also improved over the years.”

As with any role, there have been both high points and low points. “Every rescue that ends with returning someone to safety makes the callouts in the middle of the night, in challenging weather conditions or having to leave family commitments, worth it. The friendships formed, the laughs had and memories made with the squads over the past 31 years have been great,” Michael said.

“When a rescue doesn’t end how we would all hope for, it’s understandably difficult to switch off. Thankfully we receive excellent training to help the squads deal with difficult outcomes and support is always available.