Carnlough New Year’s Day swim is held for 50th year

The event was postponed last January on what would have been the 50th anniversary of the fundraiser so the organisers had to wait another year to celebrate the milestone event.

Established by four late members John McNeil, Billy Bell, Danny Wylie, and Aidan Metrusty, this year’s swim saw Geoff Bell, who has taken part in the previous 49 events, enter the water as the first swimmer.

Following Geoff’s lead, the other participants braved the bracing Antrim coast conditions to jump, dive or more gingerly step into the water, accompanied to the cheers of the supporting crowd.

1. Leaping into 2022 at the annual New Year's Day swim in Carnlough, Co. Antrim. Picture: Stephen Davison.

2. The annual New Year's Day swim in Carnlough celebrated its 50th anniversary with Geoff Bell, who has taken part in everyone of the previous 49 events, leading the swimmers into the icy cold water. Picture: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker.

3. Braving the cold at the New Year's Day swim in Carnlough, Co. Antrim. Picture: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker.

4. Diving into Carnlough harbour during the New Year's Day swim. Picture: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker.