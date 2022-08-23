Carnlough pub’s outdoor seating plan deferred

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The owner of the Glencloy Inn made the application for an outdoor seating area at the premises at Bridge Street in the village.

However, council officers have proposed that the licence is refused saying that based on advice by DfI Roads and PSNI, it is “not a suitable location” for a pavement cafe.

A report to councillors notes: “This area is not an actual pavement but part of the road along the front of the premises.

It also states: “Unfortunately given the location in question, it is unlikely that this business could create an alternative area for a pavement cafe that would comply with the guidance.”

Coast Road Alliance councillor Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna asked for a deferral to enable the owner to provide an architect’s design for bollards outside the premises.

A council officer told the meeting that the council has had “close contact with the applicant” and this additional information has come as “a surprise”.

Ulster Unionist Coast Road Councillor Maureen Morrow said that this is an issue that was raised before Covid.

She indicated that the business may own part of the ground in question and there could be “a bit of precedence”.

Cllr Morrow went on to say that while she could “see the possibility” of an accident at the location, she did not believe that there has been one.

However, she acknowledged: “It is a really difficult one to make a direction on. They have been using that outside area. It is only since the start of the cafe thing coming to be, that this has raised its head.”

The council has been promoting pavement cafes in response to the Covid pandemic and economic recovery.

A site visit has taken place by council staff, DfI Roads and PSNI.

A report to the meeting noted that Roads Service says that “there is no actual pavement just adopted carriageway – therefore not even a kerb to protect users”.

It also noted that “pedestrians wishing to access the foot way on Harbour Road from High Street and vice-versa, would lose a safe area to seek refuge as this area would be occupied by chairs/tables and would be in the middle of a carriageway at a junction with limited site splays”.

Concern was also expressed “over the potential for patrons to spill out of the small area on sunny days” adding that the A2 coastal route is “extremely busy” during the summer months.

The report continued: “The licensing process for pavement cafes encourages and supports business and the tourism potential within the borough but at the same time ensures that pavement cafes are properly administered and managed.

“The purpose of the guidance is to ensure that licensed cafes meet the needs of business owners whilst minimising risk of obstruction to pedestrians and road users.”