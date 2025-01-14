Carole Graham (77) named as the victim of Glengormley road traffic collision

By The Newsroom
Published 14th Jan 2025, 17:14 BST
The woman who died after a road traffic collision in Glengormley on Monday (January 13) has been named by police.

She was 77-year-old Carole Graham from the Newtownabbey area.

Roads Policing Inspector Cherith Adair said: “It was reported at approximately 5pm on Monday, 13th January, that there had been a road traffic collision involving a female pedestrian and a white Kia Sportage on the Antrim Road, Glengormley.

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo (archive image): Pacemaker

“Detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit are examining the circumstances of the collision.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or who has CCTV, dash-cam or other footage which could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1168 13/01/25.”

