Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The woman who died after a road traffic collision in Glengormley on Monday (January 13) has been named by police.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was 77-year-old Carole Graham from the Newtownabbey area.

Roads Policing Inspector Cherith Adair said: “It was reported at approximately 5pm on Monday, 13th January, that there had been a road traffic collision involving a female pedestrian and a white Kia Sportage on the Antrim Road, Glengormley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo (archive image): Pacemaker

“Detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit are examining the circumstances of the collision.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or who has CCTV, dash-cam or other footage which could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1168 13/01/25.”