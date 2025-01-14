Carole Graham (77) named as the victim of Glengormley road traffic collision
She was 77-year-old Carole Graham from the Newtownabbey area.
Roads Policing Inspector Cherith Adair said: “It was reported at approximately 5pm on Monday, 13th January, that there had been a road traffic collision involving a female pedestrian and a white Kia Sportage on the Antrim Road, Glengormley.
“Detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit are examining the circumstances of the collision.
“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or who has CCTV, dash-cam or other footage which could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1168 13/01/25.”