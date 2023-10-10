An online fundraising page has been set up in a bid to support an east Antrim family following the death of “dearly beloved” woman from Carrickfergus.

Caroline Cromie passed away in Spain. (Pic:Jenna Robinson).

It is understood Caroline Cromie passed away on October 8 while on holiday in Spain.

Caroline, who was aged in her 40s, was a former player at Mossley Ladies’ Hockey Club.

Posting on social media, a spokesperson for the Newtownabbey-based club stated: “We are devastated to learn of the untimely death of our former club member Caroline Cromie, whilst on holiday in Spain.

"Caroline was our 1st XI goalkeeper for many years and no-one quite lit up a room like she did - everyone who knew her loved her. We are thinking of her friends and family at this very sad time.”

Following the news of her tragic passing, a Go Fund Me page has been established to help support Caroline’s loved ones.

Jenna Robinson, who is organising the effort, explained: “Our dearly beloved, funny, bubbly, loyal and loving friend Caroline passed away suddenly on October 8 abroad, one week after celebrating her 42nd birthday.

"Passing away abroad just adds to the heartache for her family and multiplies the cost of arranging her funeral and for Caroline to be brought back home.

"With Caroline being so popular and well-loved throughout the community, I think it would be the right thing to do in organising a fundraiser to give Charlotte and Colin that little extra financial support to help with all the costs.

"Caroline will be missed sorely by everyone.”