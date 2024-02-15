Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Caroline Smyth Photography was recognised as runner up/highly commended in the Outstanding Wedding Supplier of the Year category during the ceremony at the La Mon House Hotel on January 31.

“I am over the moon at being recognised for the work I do over and above ‘just being a photographer’,” Caroline said. "I never take for granted the amazing couples I get to work with, capturing such special memories on their wedding day, being part of their family on such a momentous occasion.

"It’s thanks to their continued trust in me that I still get to follow my dreams 11 years down the line.”

Larne photographer Caroline Smyth pictured with her partner Gary McAlister at the NI Wedding Awards. Photo: Caroline Smyth

Caroline set up the business in January 2013 after taking up photography as a form of therapy during a difficult time in both her personal and work life.

She quickly gained a loyal customer base and an excellent reputation, opening her Larne town centre studio in 2016.

Having trained as a newborn photographer, Caroline says she loves nothing more than welcoming back her wedding couples when they start their family, and is privileged to keep capturing memories for them throughout the years. Her furthest travelled customer flew from southern England a few weeks ago for Caroline to photograph their beautiful baby girl after capturing their wedding previously.

As an adopted child, Caroline knows only too well the value of photographs, and loves the fact that she gets to work with so many families who are going through the adoption process.

More recently Caroline re-launched her boudoir photoshoots, aimed at empowering women across Northern Ireland.

As a self-described ‘blow in’ to Larne, originally from Newry, Caroline loves being part of the local community and appreciates all the support her business receives from the town’s people.

Caroline was also previously winner of a number of other accolades including a Customer Service Excellence award, a Best Baby and Family Photographer 2023 (Northern Ireland) award, and the Best Wedding and Engagement Portrait Photographer 2023 (Ulster) award.