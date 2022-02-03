Carrick Army Cadets’ first aid training kicks in after traffic collision

Cadets Lance Corporal Matthew Hall and Lance Corporal Nicole Jenkins from Carrickfergus Open Detachment, D Company, 1st (Northern Ireland) Battalion Army Cadet Force, put their valuable first aid training into action when a road traffic collision involving a motorcyclist took place close to their Detachment.

The pair have now been nominated for a Praiseworthy First Aid Award for their efforts.

Without being asked they helped to manage the incident by assisting with crowd control, ensuring the appropriate emergency services were called and assisting the casualty. The injured motorcyclist was taken to hospital and is understood to be doing fine.

Cadets Lance Corporal Matthew Hall and Lance Corporal Nicole Jenkins from Carrickfergus Open Detachment who have been nominated for a First Aid Award.

Cadet Sergeant Instructor Ryan Steele, D Company’s first aid trainer who was in attendance, said: “Whilst I treated the casualty, I was relieved to see that Cadet Lance Corporals Hall and Jenkins had brought a first aid kit, poncho and some coats to keep the casualty warm and assist with crowd management, putting their training into good use.

“They showed utmost bravery, courage and commitment and I could not be prouder of my Detachment cadets”.

The Army Cadet Force provide a first aid qualification and this is part of the cadet’s core syllabus which they undertake and eventually leads to a St John’s Youth First Aid qualification.

Lance Corporal Nicole Jenkins said; “I have been in the Cadet Force for five years and I like to learn as many skills as possible including lifesaving.

Cadets Lance Corporal Matthew Hall, Lance Corporal Nicole Jenkins with their Instructor Sergeant Ryan Steele.

“When the accident occurred outside the Detachment, my first aid instincts kicked in and I knew what to do and support those attending the scene.

“I’m really glad that I was able to be of help.”

Cadet Lance Corporal Hall added: “A family member of mine was involved in an accident two years ago and I couldn’t do much then, but now with the lifesaving skills I have obtained with the Army Cadet Force I was able to assist.”

Major David Doak, Company Commander of D Company, 1st (Northern Ireland) Battalion Army Cadet Force, congratulated the cadets and adult instructors; “This is a great example of courage and leadership which are some of the cadets core values.

“All of our cadets receive first aid training, and has proved to be a very valuable skill, well done all!”.

Anyone who is between the ages of 12 and 18 and is interested in knowing more about the Army Cadets is encouraged to go to www.armycadets.com