Carrick Competitions fun day raises £600 for Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice

A fun day in Carrickfergus has raised hundreds of pounds for the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

Carrick Competitions was behind the free event at the Town Hall and Civic Centre on June 22.

It featured a host of entertainment from bouncy castles and face painting to live entertainment and pop-up shops, alongside refreshments and the chance to win prizes.

