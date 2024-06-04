Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A community group that supports young people in the wider Carrickfergus area is seeking help in keeping its vital services running.

Carrick Connect is a local not-for-profit organisation aimed at interacting with young people from the ages of 11 to 25 years.

Key among the services offered by Carrick Connect, which in 2022 was presented with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS), are its mentoring programmes.

Project coordinator, Tracey McNickle explained: “Young people can be mentored weekly for as long as they need to be supported. They are taught strategies and techniques to help them cope with anxiety, stress or trauma and encouraged to seek professional help or further counselling if needed."

A previous recipient of the Queens Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS), Carrick Connect has launched a fundraiser that aims to help continue its vital mentoring and tutoring services. Photo: Carrick Connect

However, the group needs urgent financial support in order to avoid having to charge a fee for, or even wind down the service.

A post on the Carrick Connect Facebook page read: “We are experiencing (like most) difficult times financially at the minute, to the extent that our non-funded projects may suffer i.e. mentoring and tutoring. These are vital projects that have in the past, and currently, help so many of our local young people.

"We are asking for help from our community so that we can keep our precious projects going.”

The group has launched a GoFundMe appeal in a bid to raise as much as possible in support of the programmes.

“If all our followers (4.5k) donated £1 or whatever you could afford, it would be amazing and go a very long way,” the post added.

Anyone who is planning a charity event or who is running their own fundraiser is also asked to keep Carrick Connect in their thoughts as a possible beneficiary.

Meanwhile, Carrick Connect is also behind a number of other initiatives, including a recent project which aimed to examine the issues - and challenge some of the stereotypes - around homelessness.

