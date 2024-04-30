Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Facilitated by Carrick Connect, the ‘Connect with the Homeless’ scheme will give participants an insight into the social and economic factors that can contribute to homelessness, as well as the work of groups such as Belfast Homeless Services.

Tracey McNickle BEM is project coordinator and co-founder of Carrick Connect, a group which previously picked up the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service. "It has always been a passion of mine to be able to facilitate a programme that gives people insight into all the issues surrounding homelessness," Tracey said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I feel we all need to gain a better understanding of how and why people can be homeless and we need to be more empathetic and compassionate to those who find themselves in this situation. We also need to be aware that everyone has their own unique story and that these stories and experiences can mould us into the people we are.

Facilitated by Carrick Connect, the scheme will give participants an insight into the social and economic factors that can contribute to homelessness, as well as the work of groups such as Belfast Homeless Services. Photo: Carrick Connect

"It is also really important to understand the invaluable input of organisations such as Belfast Homeless Services and others who aspire to make such a big difference in their communities."

The project began back in October 2023, initially as six programmes of seven weeks. After feedback from participants, it has now changed to four programmes of 10 weeks. "We have just completed two programmes and are just about to embark on our third group on May 7, 2024," Tracey added.

"The 10 week programme consists of six of these weeks up at Belfast Homeless Services, experiencing first-hand the work that is required to run a service. Each participant is assisted by a trained volunteer and gets the opportunity to work at various stations, such as signing in at the door, distribution of clothes, back and front kitchen duties, recreational area, and toilets. They are also given the opportunity to interact with guests that attend the services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants who have taken part have found the experience to be invaluable, with many saying that it has changed their perspectives and their stereotyping of people who live on the streets, said Tracey. Photo: Carrick Connect

"Participants who have taken part have found the experience to be invaluable, with many saying that it has changed their perspectives and their stereotyping of people who live on the streets. Learning to be respectful, and not to make assumptions about people's lives in addition to listening actively has been some of the skills that participants have been able to gain, and to our delight, two of our participants have gone on to be trained volunteers with Belfast Homeless Services."

If you would like to take part in one of the 'Connect with the Homeless' programmes, message the Carrick Connect Facebook page or email [email protected] to secure your place. All are welcome aged 18 upwards.

"Thanks to Liz Rocks at Belfast Homeless Services for giving us the opportunity to have this experience," Tracey added.

Funding for the project has been provided through Clanmil Housing Association from the Department for Communities and NIHE Shared Housing programme.