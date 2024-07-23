Carrick Eats supports positive behaviour programme at Carrickfergus Academy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Carrickfergus business is furthering its aim of supporting the community thanks to a partnership with a local school.

Carrick Eats will be working alongside Carrickfergus Academy as part of its ‘Positive Behaviour for Learning’ programme.

The scheme acknowledges and rewards positive pupil behaviour on a regular basis throughout the school year.

“Carrick Eats will be giving pupils eight £5 vouchers every month (two a week) for good behaviour,” said Carrick Eats founder Andrew Creighton.

Carrick Eats founder Andrew Creighton with Mr Kidd at Carrickfergus Academy. Photo: Andrew Creighton

A former pupil of Carrickfergus College, Andrew founded Carrick Eats in 2023. The Carrick Eats app allows local residents to order from their favourite Carrickfergus food suppliers, straight to their door.

Alongside its network of local businesses, some 50 percent of the profits from Carrick Eats go back into the community.