Carrick Eats supports positive behaviour programme at Carrickfergus Academy
Carrick Eats will be working alongside Carrickfergus Academy as part of its ‘Positive Behaviour for Learning’ programme.
The scheme acknowledges and rewards positive pupil behaviour on a regular basis throughout the school year.
“Carrick Eats will be giving pupils eight £5 vouchers every month (two a week) for good behaviour,” said Carrick Eats founder Andrew Creighton.
A former pupil of Carrickfergus College, Andrew founded Carrick Eats in 2023. The Carrick Eats app allows local residents to order from their favourite Carrickfergus food suppliers, straight to their door.
Alongside its network of local businesses, some 50 percent of the profits from Carrick Eats go back into the community.
In a post on their Facebook page, Carrickfergus Academy wrote: “Delighted to announce that Carrick Eats, founded by former pupil and local entrepreneur Andrew Creighton, are supporting the Academy’s Positive Behaviour for Learning programme next year.”
